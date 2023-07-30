The Toronto Blue Jays have added to their bullpen, acquiring hard throwing right-handed closer Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Toronto is sending right-handed pitching prospects in Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein to St. Louis in the deal. Right-handed reliever Mitch White has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals in exchange for Minor League RHPs Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein.



Welcome to the fam, @Jhicks007! pic.twitter.com/UceLI1J2sL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2023

The moves comes a day after the Blue Jays were forced to place Canadian closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list with lower-back inflammation.

Hicks, 26, has posted a 3.67 ERA and a 1.512 WHIP alongside 59 strikeouts, 24 walks and eight saves over 41.2 innings pitched this season in St. Louis.

Known for his fastball velocity, Hicks is averaging 101.0 MPH this season on his four-seamer and 100.5 with his sinker. This past spring training, Hicks threw a pitch 104.6 MPH.

The Houston native has spent his entire five year career with the Cards, recording a 3.98 ERA over 219.1 innings.

Kloffenstein, 22, has posted a 5-5 record with a 3.24 ERA over 17 starts with Double-A New Hampshire this season.

Robberse, 21, is 3-5 with a 4.06 ERA over 18 starts in Double-A.