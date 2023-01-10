2h ago
Blue Jays acquire P Thompson from Pirates
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired pitcher Zach Thompson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for outfielder Chavez Young, the team announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Thompson, 29, played 29 games with the Pirates last season, including 22 starts, recording a 3-10 record with a 5.18 ERA. The right-hander was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2014 and made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2021. In 55-career games (36 starts) with the Marlins and Pirates, the Burleson, Texas native owns a 4.44 ERA.
Young, 25, hit .237 with six home runs and 22 RBI in 70 games between Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo last season. The outfielder was originally selected by the Jays in the 39th round of the 2016 draft. Young owns a .266 career average with 31 home runs and 210 RBI in 472 career minor-league games.