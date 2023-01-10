The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired pitcher Zach Thompson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for outfielder Chavez Young, the team announced on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Zach Thompson from the Pirates in exchange for OF Chavez Young.



To make room, RHP Junior Fernández has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/j8k5X44cXo — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 10, 2023

Thompson, 29, played 29 games with the Pirates last season, including 22 starts, recording a 3-10 record with a 5.18 ERA. The right-hander was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2014 and made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2021. In 55-career games (36 starts) with the Marlins and Pirates, the Burleson, Texas native owns a 4.44 ERA.

Young, 25, hit .237 with six home runs and 22 RBI in 70 games between Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo last season. The outfielder was originally selected by the Jays in the 39th round of the 2016 draft. Young owns a .266 career average with 31 home runs and 210 RBI in 472 career minor-league games.