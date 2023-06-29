The Toronto Blue Jays have activated catcher Alejandro Kirk from the 10-day injured list and optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to triple-A Buffalo, it was announced Thursday.

Kirk had been out since June 18 after being hit by a pitch in the left hand that caused a laceration.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 C Alejandro Kirk reinstated from 10-day IL



🔹 C Tyler Heineman optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/BAHIUBM0LT — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 29, 2023

The 24-year-old Kirk is slashing .253/.337/.331 with three home runs and 21 RBI in 59 games this season. He was named an All-Star as well as a Silver Slugger last season.

Heineman, 32, is slashing .313/.450/.375 in nine games so far this year. He also played in 10 games with the Jays last season.

Toronto will wrap up their series against the San Francisco Giants Thursday night before hosting the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre over the weekend.