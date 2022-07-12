The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated catcher Danny Jansen from the 10-day injured list and sent catcher Gabriel Moreno to triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move, the team announced Tuesday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 C Danny Jansen reinstated from 10-day IL and will be active tonight



🔹 C Gabriel Moreno optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/CsI0CenUHt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 12, 2022

Jansen, 27, has been sidelined with a fractured finger since June 6. In 19 games this season prior to the injury, Jansen slashed .232/.290/.625 with seven home runs and 13 RBI. He is in his fifth big league season, all with Toronto.

The 22-year-old Moreno was promoted by the Jays on June 11 and hit .276 with zero home runs and four RBI in 58 at-bats spread out over 18 games. At the time of his promotion, Moreno was considered to be the top prospect in Toronto's system.

The Jays (45-42) enter play Tuesday fourth in the American League East division and tied with the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot.