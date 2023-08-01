The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu from the 60-day injured list and made him active for Tuesday’s game, the team announced.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹LHP Hyun Jin Ryu reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Bowden Francis optioned to Triple-A



🔹 INF Otto Lopez recalled from Triple-A and placed on the 60-day IL



🔹 INF Ernie Clement recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight pic.twitter.com/vfD50J6cxH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 1, 2023

The Jays have also recalled infielder Ernie Clement from Triple-A Buffalo.

To make room on the roster, the Jays have optioned pitcher Bowden Francis to Buffalo and moved infielder Otto Lopez to the 60-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Ryu will make the start on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, returning to the lineup for the first time since having Tommy John surgery last June.

The 36-year-old last took the mound on June 1 last season against the Chicago White Sox.

He posted a 2-0 record with a 5.67 ERA in 2022 for the Jays prior to the injury, it was his third season with the team.

Ryu has a career mark of 75-45 with a 3.27 ERA in 175 games with the Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent the first six seasons of his MLB career.