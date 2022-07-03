The Toronto Blue Jays announced that right-hander Trevor Richards has been activated from the 15-day injured list and will be active on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right hander Thomas Hatch has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Richards, 29, has posted a 2-1 record with a 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 28.2 innings this season. Richards last appeared on June 17th before being placed on the IL with a neck strain.

Hatch, 27, was recalled to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, and allowed 10 earned runs over 4.2 innings. It was his only appearance with the Blue Jays this season.