Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been named to the all-MLB first team on Monday.

Manoah posted a 16-7 record while boasting a 2.24 earned run average, good for fourth in the major leagues and third in the American League.

His 180 strikeouts were 12th-most in the AL.

The 24-year-old was also a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award and was named an all-star for his efforts in just his second season.

Toronto finished the regular season 92-70 before getting ousted in the AL wild-card round by the Seattle Mariners.

Manoah was the lone Blue Jay to make either the first or second team after Toronto had three players honoured in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022.