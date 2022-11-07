For the second straight year, the Toronto Blue Jays have a pitcher in the running for the American League's Cy Young Award.

A BIG year for Big Puma 🤩 @Alek_Manoah6 is a Cy Young Award Finalist! pic.twitter.com/7VkpEc4qc9 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 8, 2022

Alek Manoah was named a finalist for the prestigious pitching award on Monday along with Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old posted a 16-7 record with a 2.24 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP alongside 180 strikeouts over 31 starts and 196.2 innings pitched. It was Manoah's second season in the Majors after starting 20 games during the 2021 campaign.

Former Blue Jays ace Robbie Ray won the Cy Young Award last season.