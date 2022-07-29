Jays' Manoah suffers right elbow contusion after getting hit by comebacker

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah was removed from Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers in the top of the 6th inning after getting hit in his right arm by a Jonathan Schoop comebacker. He suffered a right elbow contusion, according to the team.



UPDATE: RHP Alek Manoah was removed from tonight's game with a right elbow contusion.



He underwent precautionary x-rays and they came back negative. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2022

Manoah appeared to be in pain and was looked at by the Blue Jays training staff before he was replaced by Tim Mayza.

Precautionary X-rays came back negative.

The 24-year-old gave up four runs and seven hits to the Tigers in 5.1 innings, before exiting the game.

Manoah has made 20 starts this season for the Jays and has an 11-4 record with a 2.43 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched.

The Homestead, Florida native made his first all-star appearance this season.