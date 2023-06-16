Alek Manoah's road back to the majors continued this week at the Florida Complex League in Dunedin.

The 25-year-old Toronto Blue Jays pitcher threw 75 pitches over five innings during a simulated game on Thursday, manager John Schneider told the media on Friday ahead of their series opener against the Texas Rangers.

Next step? Doing that, again.



It sounds like Manoah could get into a real game after that, which would likely be 10-12 days from now if all goes well. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 16, 2023

The Blue Jays optioned Manoah to the Florida Complex League last week after he struggled immensely in many of his starts this season.

After finishing third in American League Cy Young voting in 2022, Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA and a league-worst 42 walks in 58.0 innings this season.

His most recent big league start came against the Houston Astros on June 7 when he allowed six earned runs while failing to get out of the first inning.

Manoah was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 196.2 innings last season, his second with the Jays.