Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah will pitch in a simulated game Thursday in Dunedin, Fla., tweets MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Matheson adds Manoah will aim for approximately five innings and be facing Blue Jays players at their complex, many of whom are prospects.

The Blue Jays optioned Manoah to the Florida Complex League last week after he struggled immensely in many of his starts this season.

After finishing third in American League Cy Young voting in 2022, Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA and a league-worst 42 walks in 58.0 innings this season.

His most recent big league start came against the Houston Astros on June 7 when he allowed six earned runs while failing to get out of the first inning.

Manoah was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 196.2 innings last season, his second with the Jays.

Toronto will wrap up their series with the Orioles Thursday afternoon in Baltimore before heading to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers over the weekend.