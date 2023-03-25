The Toronto Blue Jays assigned 10 players to Minor League Spring Training on Saturday, including pitcher Nate Pearson.

All players remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games, as needed.

The full list of players assigned:

Reassigned:

RHP Luke Bard

C Stevie Berman

C Rob Brantly

RHP Junior Fernández

RHP Bowden Francis

RHP Matt Peacock

Optioned:

RHP Thomas Hatch

RHP Nate Pearson

RHP Zach Thompson

RHP Trent Thornton

Pearson, 26, did not pitch in the major leagues in 2022 as he struggled with various injuries. In 13 games (one start) between Single-A and Triple-A, he posted a 2-1 record with a 3.52 ERA, 1.043 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 15.1 innings.

The Blue Jays also granted RHP Jay Jackson his release. He is now a free agent.

Thirty-one players remain in Major League camp, including 16 pitchers, two catchers, nine infielders, and four outfielders.