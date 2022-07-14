In the team's second game under interim manager John Schneider, the Toronto Blue Jays are going with a new look near the top of the order.

The Jays open a four-game set with the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Thursday evening and will bat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the No. 2 slot behind regular leadoff hitter George Springer. Catcher Alejandro Kirk moves up to third with Bo Bichette, the usual No. 2 hitter, dropping into the cleanup role.

The team was an 8-2 winner over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, on the back of a fine start from Ross Stripling and two Teoscar Hernandez home runs, in Schneider's first game after the firing of manager Charlie Montoyo earlier in the day.

Kevin Gausman is on the hill for the Jays, returning to action after missing his last start following taking a line drive off of his foot during his July 2 start against the Tampa Bay Rays in which he exited after two innings.

The Royals, who will be without 10 roster players in Toronto due to vaccination requirements, have yet to name a starter.