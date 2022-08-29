The Toronto Blue Jays claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

🔹 We’ve claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Phillies pic.twitter.com/QQGdoaGXms — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 29, 2022

Zimmer began the 2022 season with the Blue Jays after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians for relief pitcher Anthony Castro.

The 29-year-old had a .105 batting average with two home runs and three RBI in 77 games before he was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Aug. 18.

Zimmer appeared in nine games in Philadelphia, where he had four hits in 16 at bats before he was designated for assignment on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 outfielder has a career batting average of .215 with 21 home runs and 118 RBI in 349 games split between the Guardians, Blue Jays and Phillies.