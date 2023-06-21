MIAMI — Brandon Belt has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 35-year-old infielder missed time with a left hamstring inflammation and will be active for Wednesday's game in Miami against the Marlins.

Spencer Horwitz was optioned to the Blue Jays triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Belt is hitting .263 this season with four home runs and 16 runs batted in over 152 at bats.

Horwitz had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI in eight at bats in his three games with Toronto this season.

Belt signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays worth US$9.3 million on Jan. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.