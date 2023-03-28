The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing back reliever Jay Jackson as he tweeted Tuesday morning he is excited to be back with the team.

The Blue Jays released Jackson over the weekend in addition to assigning 10 players to minor league spring training.

I’m excited to be back. I really want to thank the front office, staff and guys for the love they showed me before and esp when I came back today. This team is special and I’m proud to stand beside these guys! #Bluejays https://t.co/EQFA16tsAA — Jay Jackson (@Jaxland58) March 28, 2023

"I'm excited to be back. I really want to thank the front office, staff and guys for the love they showed me before and esp when I came back today. This team is special and I'm proud to stand beside these guys!" Jackson tweeted.

The 35-year-old has been lights out this spring for Toronto, appearing in eight games. He did not allow an earned run and struck out 13 hitters in 9.1 innings while allowing seven hits and two walks.

Jackson has appeared in 59 big league games over the course of four seasons, posting a 4.21 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 57.2 innings.

Jackson is a native of Greenville, S.C., and made his big league debut back in 2015 as a member of the San Diego Padres.