The Toronto Blue Jays called up outfielder Jordan Luplow, who was acquired through waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, to the major league club. They optioned outfielder Nathan Lukes to AAA in a corresponding move on Friday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF Jordan Luplow recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 OF Nathan Lukes optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/8hnK2yko4D — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 7, 2023

Luplow, 29, appeared in 83 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, where he hit .176 with 11 home runs and 28 runs batted in. He played in seven games in Spring Training for Atlanta in March, but has not played in a MLB game this year.

The right-handed hitter made starts in all three outfield positions last year, as well as at third base and first base for Arizona.

In his six-year Major League career, Luplow has spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays and the Diamondbacks. He is a career .213 hitter with 45 HR and 120 RBI across 322 games.

Lukes made three appearances as a pinch runner for the Blue Jays in the first seven games. He scored one run but did not record an official at bat.

Toronto play the first of a three-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday before playing their home opener on Tuesday in Toronto.