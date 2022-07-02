The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader, the team announced on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has pitched in three games this season for the Blue Jays, with a 3.68 earned runs average in 7.1 innings pitched with three strikeouts.

Lawrence made his major league debut in 2017 with the Blue Jays, but has not found consistent playing time since then, having appeared in just 19 games in the last six seasons.

In 41 career MLB games played split between the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, Lawrence has a 6.38 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched.

With the Blue Jays slated for a double-header against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and scheduled to play 10 games in the next nine days, Lawrence is likely to see some action for the major league club.