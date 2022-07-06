The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Buffalo and sent down right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton.

The team also claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock off waivers and designated right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson for assignment.

ROSTER MOVE:



🔹 We’ve claimed RHP Matt Peacock off waivers from the Royals



🔹 RHP Shaun Anderson has been designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/pDvgYHJMS7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 6, 2022

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Casey Lawrence recalled from Triple-A and will be active today



🔹 RHP Trent Thornton optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/zw5IfXUhed — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 6, 2022

The 34-year-old Lawrence, who owns a 6.23 ERA over four games with the Jays this season, seems primed to start Thursday against the Seattle Mariners as Kevin Gausman is still dealing with an ankle injury suffered over the weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Thornton, 28, has pitched 37 innings over 26 appearances this season, posting an 0-2 record with a 4.38 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Peacock, 28, has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals in 2022, pitching in a total of 10 innings with a 5.40 ERA. For his career, Peacock is 5-7 with a 4.95 ERA over 96.1 innings.