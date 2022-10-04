The Toronto Blue Jays clinched home-field advantage for the Wild Card round Monday with a rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles and a Seattle Mariners’ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The Jays entered play Monday with a 2.5-game lead on the Mariners for the top Wild Card spot and saw their magic number shrink to one after their game at Camden Yards was officially called in the eighth inning.

This means the Blue Jays will host the entirety of the wild-card round at Rogers Centre, the first time playoff baseball will be played north of the border since 2016. They will either play the Mariners or Tampa Bay Rays.

The Wild Card round begins Friday as a best-of-three series. It’s the first year this playoff format has been used under the current collective bargaining agreement, with a total of six teams making the postseason in each league instead of five under the previous structure. In this year's format, the top two division-winning teams in each league receive a bye to the American League Division Series while the three wild card teams and remaining division winner play in the Wild Card round.

The Blue Jays officially clinched a postseason berth last Thursday when the Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto made the playoffs two years ago in the COVID-19 shortened season after going 32-28. They were eliminated in two games by the Rays in a best-of-three series held at Tropicana Field.

The last time the Jays won a postseason series was in 2016 when they defeated the Texas Rangers in the ALDS for the second consecutive year. Toronto then lost in the ALCS to Cleveland, who went on to lose to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

This season marks the ninth in franchise history the Blue Jays have made the postseason.