Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano exited their 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels after recording two outs in the ninth inning due to a back injury flaring up, TSN Blue Jays Insider Scott Mitchell reports.

Romano suffered the back injury while warming up to enter the All-Star game on July 11.

Mitchell indicates that Romano will be reevaluated on Saturday to assess the damage. He did not require a stint on the injured list with the original back problem, but he did miss the Blue Jays series against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week while recovering.

In 43 games entering action on Friday, Romano had a 2.83 earned runs average with 50 strikeouts in 41.1 innings pitched. He was tied for the American League lead in saves with 28.