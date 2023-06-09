Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen joined triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons in Toledo Friday for their game against the Mud Hens for a Major League Injury rehab assignment and will be in the starting lineup.

The 28-year-old was removed from the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 24 with groin tightness.

Jansen was drafted in the 16th round (475) in the 2013 MLB Draft and is in the midst of his sixth season with the Blue Jays (2018-23). Through 36 games, Jansen has amassed 25 hits, 16 runs and six home runs with a .207 batting percentage.