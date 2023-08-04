Davis Schneider, who the Toronto Blue Jays called up to make his major-league debut on Friday, hit a home run in his first career at-bat in the majors.

First career game.

First career at-bat.

First career hit.

First career homer.



You could not script a better start to a career 🤯 @dschneid7 pic.twitter.com/ODVlBBR1L5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 4, 2023

Schneider becomes the fourth Blue Jays' player to ever hit a home run in their first major-league at bat, and first since J.P. Arencibia did so in 2010.

The 24-year-old second baseman took an 84mph cutter in the second inning deep over the green monster in left field at Fenway Park.

Schneider was originally drafted by the Blue Jays in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, and spent five seasons in the minors before finally getting his chance with the big league club.

The home run gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning after Whit Merrifield and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each hit solo homers in the first.

In 87 games at AAA Buffalo this season, Schneider hit .275 with 21 HR and 64 runs batted in.