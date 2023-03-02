The Toronto Blue Jays will not continue with their home run jacket celebration this season.

Manager John Schneider told The Toronto Sun Wednesday the team is shelving the jacket in a decision that was made by the players.

“It’s time to go from a talented, fun team to a talented, fun team that’s going to scrap and claw and find ways to win games,” Schneider said.

“I love having fun. You’ve got to have fun. It’s a long season and it’s a game. As long as you’re prepared and attentive, then winning becomes fun. The most fun to have in baseball is winning.”

Schneider hinted last week the jacket may not return this coming season, telling The Sun the Jays should want to celebrate everything it takes to win a game, not just long balls.

“I think the overall message, whether it’s putting a jacket on or doing something in the dugout, we want to celebrate more than just home runs. We want to focus on catching the ball. We want to focus on getting on base. Things like that. It’s totally up to the players," he said.

Team staffer Hector LeBron created the jacket in July of 2021, featured in home run celebrations the past two seasons. Upon arriving at the dugout after rounding the bases, the player who had just gone deep would often have the jacket put on him by the previous most recent home run hitter.

According to a USA Today story from August of 2021, the Green Jacket presented to the winner of The Masters served as inspiration for the Blue Jays’ version.

The names of different countries were featured on the jacket with the words “La Gente del Barrio” – translating from Spanish to “the people of the neighbourhood” – emblazoned across the back.

Blue Jays players put the jacket on quite a bit the last couple seasons, finishing seventh last season in total home runs (200) and placing first (262) the season before.