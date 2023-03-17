An MRI on Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison showed no major damage and he is considered day-to-day with oblique tightness.

Hutchison, 32, is currently at Jays camp on a minor-league deal.

A native of Lakeland, FL, Hutchison has made four Grapefruit League appearances for the team. In 7.0 innings pitched, Hutchison is 0-2 with an 11.57 earned run average and WHIP of 2.710. He's struck out six batters.

Hutchison is looking to make the Jays roster for a second time, having spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the team that took him in the 15th round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft.

A 13-game winner for the Jays in 2015, Hutchison was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the summer of 2016 in a deal that saw Francisco Liriano head to the Blue Jays.

Hutchison has made 135 career appearances (99 starts) across seven seasons with the Jays, Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers with a record of 38-33, a 4.89 ERA and 1.419 WHIP over 587.0 IP.