The Toronto Blue Jays have exercised their $3-million option on right-handed relief pitcher Anthony Bass, the team announced on Thursday.

ROSTER UPDATE:



🔹 We’ve exercised our 2023 club option on RHP Anthony Bass pic.twitter.com/DFkBFb3yzt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 10, 2022

Bass, 35, signed a two-year, $5-million contract with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2021 season, which included a $3-million club option for 2023.

The righty was acquired by the Blue Jays at the trade deadline in 2022, and appeared in 28 games for Toronto with a 1.75 earned runs average and 28 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

Bass was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the fifth round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft, and debuted for the team in 2011.

This is his second stint with the Blue Jays, after spending the 2020 season with the club. Bass has also played for the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners.

In his 11-year major league career, Bass has appeared in 360 games, with a 3.87 ERA, 15 saves and 397 strikeouts across 504.2 innings pitched.