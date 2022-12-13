The Toronto Blue Jays signed starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million contract on Monday, but the team’s offseason work might not be done yet, according to TSN MLB Insider Steve Phillips.

With the departure of Teoscar Hernandez, the Jays could be looking to add an impact bat in the outfield. Phillips says former Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley would be the ideal candidate for the Jays to target next in free agency.

“I would love to see Michael Brantley come in. He can maybe occasionally play left field and DH. He is such a professional hitter, he would be so good on this team,” Phillips said on TSN’s First Up. “Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins know him well from their days in Cleveland, so there's a relationship there. Brantley is a real leader on a team, he's a great person. He'd be a great fit.”

The 35-year-old would also add a much-needed left-handed bat to the Jays roster, after the club fielded an all-right-handed lineup for most of last season. Brantley has slashed .311/369/.472 with 103 home runs and 519 RBI in 3,762 at-bats against right-handers in his career. THe Jays hit .266 as a team against right-handers last year.

Adding Brantley, in addition to the recently reported signing of lefty outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, would add another dimension to an already formidable Jays lineup.

"I think they need another bat, and I want it to be left-handed,” said Phillips. “[The Jays] tend to minimize the issue saying ‘Well, if he’s a good hitter it doesn’t matter.’ It does matter.

“It matters because other managers have said the Jays are a little easier to gameplan for because they have the all-right-handed lineup.”

Phillips adds that Brantley would bring a different dimension to the Jays lineup, adding a veteran presence who can extend at-bats without a lot of strikeouts, and get on base ahead of the power bats in the middle of the lineup.

“Another quality hitter in that lineup is what they need. I think they need a little more offence,” said Phillips. “At times they were inconsistent last year. The blenders, the guys that aren't big strikeout guys but give you quality at-bats would be a really good fit. Brantley is that guy”

Brantley played just 64 games last season due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Before undergoing surgery, the five-time All-Star was hitting .288 with five home runs, 26 RBI, and 28 runs scored.

Over his 14-year career with the Astros and Cleveland Guardians, Brantley has slashed .298/356/439 and was the only American League player to hit above .300 over the past four seasons. He is coming off a two-year, $32 million contract with Houston.

Phillips also named Andrew Benintendi and Michael Conforto as possible free agents additions that would fit the Jays' current outfield needs. While a left-handed bat is at the top of Phillips’ to-do list for the Jays, he also stressed the need for a bullpen addition and floated the possibility of the club adding more depth to the rotation.

“There's still some work to be done but [Bassitt] is a really nice add right here,” said Phillips. “I think they also need a swing-and-miss reliever. I'd love to see another left hander in the bullpen. Andrew Chafin, the left-hander with the Detroit Tigers would be a really good fit.

“It'll be interesting to see if they decide to add another starting pitcher to the mix. Build up the depth there. Even if the Jays add another starter, and [Hyun Jin] Ryu comes back, and [Yusei] Kikuchi can figure it out a little bit, I still would go and add one more if I could. Another guy that could be more predictable, just to build some depth in the rotation."