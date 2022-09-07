The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Wednesday that top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno has been recalled to the major league team, along with pitcher Zach Pop.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Mitch White, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was also placed on the paternity list.

Moreno made his MLB debut for the Blue Jays on June 11 against the Detroit Tigers, and hit .276 with four runs batted in across 18 games played before being sent back to the minors.

The Blue Jays acquired Pop from the Miami Marlins in another deadline deal, and he has appeared in eight games to this point for the Jays, with a 2.35 earned runs average.

White has struggled to an 8.17 ERA in six starts for the Jays since debuting for the team on August 6. His most recent start was a loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, where he allowed six earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched.