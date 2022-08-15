29m ago
Blue Jays activate Springer, designate Zimmer for assignment
The Toronto Blue Jays activated outfielder George Springer off the 10-day injured list on Monday and designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment.
Springer, who has been out since Aug. 4 due right elbow inflammation, could return to the team's lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Springer, 32, is hitting .251 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and 59 runs scored in 89 games this season. He was named to his fourth All-Star game but did not play in the mid-summer classic.
Zimmer has a .105 average this season with two homer runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases in 76 plate appearances.
The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Blue Jays, having spent the previous five years with the Cleveland Guardians.