George Springer won't be able to follow up his big Thursday night in the Bronx with another on Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder will miss the second game of a four-game set with the New York Yankees after fouling a ball off his knee in the Jays' 9-2 victory in the opener.

Let's start the weekend with a W! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/9pcHAl4Mo9 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 19, 2022

The 32-year-old four-time All-Star went 5-for-5 on Thursday night with a run scored.

On the season, Springer is batting .267 with 18 home runs, 51 runs batted in and an OPS of .821 in 93 games.

Whit Merrifield takes Springer's place in centre field.

Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.16 ERA) takes the hill for the Jays. He's opposed by Jameson Taillon (11-3, 3.95 ERA) for the Yankees.