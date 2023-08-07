Toronto Blue Jays' catcher Danny Jansen, who missed the final two games of their weekend series against the Boston Red Sox with wrist inflammation, is in the lineup for their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Jansen is batting fifth and will serve as catcher with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound for Toronto.

Jansen was a surprise scratch for Saturday's game against Boston, and it was revealed afterwards that he was still suffering lingering effects after he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

He was played in just one of the past four games for Toronto, and only 72 on the season as he has dealt with various minor injuries that have required two stints on the injured list.

In 248 plate appearances this year, the 28-year-old has hit .228 with 15 home runs and 49 runs batted in. He was strong in July, where he hit .275 in 14 starts with four HR.

Toronto enters the series against Cleveland coming off a sweep against their division rivals, the Red Sox, and controlling the final AL Wild Card slot at 63-50.

Ryu makes his second start of the season after he was shelved for more than three months due to off-season Tommy John surgery. He allowed four runs in five innings against the Orioles last Tuesday.