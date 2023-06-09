Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the team's decision to designate reliever Anthony Bass for assignment was primarily a baseball decision, but he acknowledged that Bass becoming a distraction factored into the calculation.

The move to DFA the 35-year-old right-hander earlier on Friday came a day after Bass said that he stands by his beliefs after he shared an anti-LGBTQ video on Instagram. Bass said that he initially deleted the video before re-posting and deleting for a second time, but insisted that he wasn't hateful and did not intend to offend any particular group. Pitcher Mitch White was activated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Thursday marked the second time that Bass had apologized for the post with the first coming last week with a terse statement to media without taking any questions in front of the Blue Jays dugout.

“Performance was a large aspect of the decision," Atkins told reporters. "Distraction was a small part of it and something we had to factor in."

Bass was in his second stint with the team, having been reacquired ahead of last season's trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Marlins.

In 20 appearances in 2023, Bass was 0-0 with a 4.95 earned run average and WHIP of 1.400 over 20.0 innings of work.

Pressed on how the designation for assignment was a "baseball decision," Atkins stressed that it was done to improve the team.

“I’m saying we’re trying to build the best possible team we can build and this was a baseball decision to make our team better," Atkins said. "We’re excited to have Mitch White here today.”

Atkins reaffirmed that the team valued the LGBTQ community ahead of the team's Pride Weekend celebrations with the opening of a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre later on Friday and regretted any mishandling of the situation.

"We definitely don't want anyone feeling any hurt," Atkins said. "We're focused on the environment. We care about this community. We care about our fans. And I deeply regret if people do feel that way. It certainly was not our intention."