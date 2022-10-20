Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Matt Chapman, Jose Berrios, Jackie Bradley Jr. and trade deadline-day acquisition Whit Merrifield were named American League finalists for the Gold Glove Award on Thursday.

Guerrero Jr. earned the first Gold Gove nomination of his career on the heels of a fielding percentage of .990 with 10 errors and 80 double plays turned in 128 games at first base. At the plate, the 23-year-old batted .274 with 175 hits and 32 home runs.

Berrios, 28, earned back-to-back nominations after playing in 32 games and posting a record of 12-7 with an ERA of 5.23 with 149 strikeouts in 172.0 innings pitched.

Looking for his fourth-career Gold Glove, the 29-year-old Chapman had five errors in 153 games at third base with 164 putouts and 41 turned double plays. Chapman also batted .229 with 123 hits and 27 home runs.

After winning a Gold Glove with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 for his efforts in centre field, Bradley Jr. is up for the award again. The 32-year-old signed with the Blue Jays in August after being released from the Red Sox. Bradley Jr. posted a perfect fielding percentage in right field during his time with the Blue Jays and the Red Sox during the 2022 campaign.

Merrifield, who was acquired by the Jays from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Samad Taylor and Max Castillo, appeared all over the diamond. The 33-year-old, two-time All-Star recorded a perfect fielding percentage in all fielding positions he played.