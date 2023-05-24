Veteran Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, who been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery last June, is hopeful he'll be able to return to game action following July's All-Star break.

The 35-year-old Ryu as well as reliever Chad Green, who is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery, both participated in a bullpen session on Tuesday at Tropicana Field ahead of the Blue Jays' game against the Tampa Bay Rays,

Ryu is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract and is hopeful he'll be able to return this summer.

“So that I can be part of the team through the second half of the season. That’s my goal right now,” Ryu told reporters through a translator.

Ryu's last outing was on June 1 of last season when he left a game against the Chicago White Sox and never returned. He finished the 2022 season with a 2-0 record with a 5.67 ERA over 27 innings pitched.

This was the second major surgery of the South Korean's career after missing most of the 2015 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers following shoulder surgery.

Ryu, a lefty with 174 career starts in his career over nine seasons in the Majors, says he was happy to get back to pitching and spending time with teammates after rehabbing in nearby Dunedin.

“I think that was the most fun I’ve had,” explained Ryu. “It felt really good to see them. It helped rejuvenate where I am right now.”

The 32-year-old Green, who signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Jays in January, underwent Tommy John surgery as a member of the New York Yankees last season.

“Obviously being the new guy in the clubhouse, you don’t get much of a chance in the spring the really get to know guys. It’s nice to be in this atmosphere, to be in this setting," Green said on Tuesday. “The rehab process can be lonesome at times. It’s just me and Ryu, just us two, down here.”

Over 272 career appearances, all with the Yankees, Green has a 33-22 record with a 3.17 ERA and 11 saves in 383.2 inning pitched.

Manager John Schneider said both pitchers "looked good."

The 26-23 Blue Jays continue their four-game set against the 35-15 Rays on Wednesday.