Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Friday afternoon he is encouraged by reports on right-hander Alek Manoah.

Schneider said Manoah threw a simulated game of about 75 pitches this week with a focus on efficiency and strike throwing. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen this weekend in Dunedin and the team will go from there, notes TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson notes that if the Jays elect to move Manoah into real games, the Florida Complex League or single-A Dunedin seem likely.

After finishing third in American League Cy Young voting in 2022, Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA and a league-worst 42 walks in 58.0 innings this season.

His most recent big league start came against the Houston Astros on June 7 when he allowed six earned runs while failing to get out of the first inning.

Manoah was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 196.2 innings last season, his second with the Jays.