Canadian closer Jordan Romano is the latest member of the Toronto Blue Jays that will be headed to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game.

From Markham to the #AllStarGame



Our closer is heading to Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/7kCMx08B3P — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 17, 2022

The 29-year-old native of Markham, Ont., was named as a replacement on the American League's pitching staff on Sunday ahead of the Jays' series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

Romano owns a 3-2 record with a 2.73 ERA and 19 saves over 33 innings pitched this season, his fourth campaign with the Blue Jays. He also has 37 strikeouts and a 1.212 WHIP.

Selected by the Blue Jays in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Romano has a career 2.86 ERA with 44 saves and 164 strikeouts over 126 innings pitched.

Romano joins first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., catcher Alejandro Kirk, centre fielder George Springer, second baseman Santiago Espinal and pitcher Alek Manoah as members of the Jays who were named for the All-Star Game. Springer will stay home to rest his sore elbow.