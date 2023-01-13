Report: Jays avoid arbitration with Romano, Jansen, Varsho two others

The Toronto Blue Jays signed pitchers Jordan Romano, Tim Mayza and Trevor Richards, and catcher Danny Jansen to one-year deals to avoid arbitration on Friday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The team also signed new addition Daulton Varsho for $3.05 million to avoid arbitration, per multiple reports.

Romano's contract is worth $4.5375 and the Blue Jays have two years remaining of arbitration rights before he becomes a free agent in 2026.

The 29-year-old closer has a 5-4 record last season with a 2.11 earned-run average with 73 strike outs in 64.0 innings.

Drafted in the 10th round by the Blue Jays in the 2014 MLB draft, Romano has a career 14-8 record with a 2.58 earned-run average with 200 strike outs.

Jansen's contract is worth $3.5 million and the Blue Jays have one year of arbitration rights remaining before he becomes a free agent in 2025.

The 27-year-old catcher hit 15 home runs and drove in 44 RBIs while slashing .260/.339/.516 last season.

Drafted in the 16th round by the Blue Jays in the 2013 MLB Draft, Jansen has 48 home runs and 143 RBIs while slashing .223/.307/.423 in his 323 game career.

Varsho was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. last month.

The 26-year-old Varsho hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022. He is an outfielder who also has the ability to play catcher.

The team also agreed with infielder Cavan Biggio on a $2.8 million contract to avoid arbitration, according too multiple reports.

The 27-year-old played in 97 games last season, hitting .202 with six home runs and 24 RBI.



Back in the Bullpen

Mayza's contract is worth $2.5 million and the Blue Jays have two years of arbitration rights before he becomes a free agent in 2026.

The 30-year-old left-handed pitcher had an 8-1 record with a 3.14 earned-run average and 44 strike outs in 48.2 innings pitched last season.

Drafted in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB draft by the Blue Jays, Mayza has a career 17-6 record with a 3.98 earned-run average and 223 strike outs.

Richards' contract is worth $1.5 million and the Blue Jays have one year of arbitration rights before he becomes a free agent in 2025.

The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher had a 3-2 record with a 5.34 earned-run average and 82 strike outs in 64.0 innings pitched last season.

Richards was acquired by the Blue Jays in July of 2021, along with pitcher Bowden Francis, from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Rowdy Tellez.

Originally signed by the Miami Marlins out of the Independent Frontier League in 2016, Richards has a career 20-15 record with a 4.41 ERA with 444 strike outs split among the Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Brewers, and Blue Jays.