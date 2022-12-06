Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano is the 2022 Tip O'Neill Award winner, given annually to a Canadian baseball player who is "judged to have excelled in individual achievement and team contribution while adhering to the highest ideals of the game of baseball."

The award is given out by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Romano, 29, pitched in 64 innings in 2022, with an ERA of 2.11 and was third in the American League with 36 saves. The Markham, Ont., product participated in his first-ever All-Star game this season.

“Jordan Romano had one of the best major league seasons ever by a Canadian relief pitcher, and the fact that he enjoyed it with the Blue Jays, his hometown team, made it even more special,” said Jeremy Diamond, chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors. “Several Canadians had outstanding major league seasons, but Jordan’s performance really stood out. We’re proud to recognize him with this award.”