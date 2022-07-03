The Toronto Blue Jays announced that first base coach Mark Budzinski will step away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter, Julia.

“The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family,” said general manager Ross Atkins. “I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”

During the second game of their doubleheader on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, Budzinski and manager Charlie Montoyo were visibly shaken in the dugout and left the game in the third inning.

Bench coach John Schneider replaced Montoyo as manager for the night and the Blue Jays' clubhouse was not open to media afterwards.

After the game, the team released a statement, stating "As many of you are aware, Mark Budzinski left early in the game tonight. He is dealing with a personal matter and Charlie and our coaches are with him. Out of consideration for Bud, we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time.”

There is no further information available at this time.