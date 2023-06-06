Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman is day-to-day after having an infected toenail removed Monday, it was announced.

Santiago Espinal, who was activated from the injured list on Tuesday, will start at third base in Chapman's place against the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old Chapman is in the midst of a solid season for the Blue Jays, slashing .281/.362/.487 with eight home runs and 30 RBI in 60 games.

He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season and is due $12.5 million this year.

The Blue Jays also announced on Tuesday that right-hander Alek Manoah is being optioned to the Florida Complex League after allowing six runs in one third of an inning in Monday's loss to Houston.