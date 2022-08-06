The Toronto Blue Jays have activated starter Mitch White by recalling him from triple-A Buffalo for his debut with the team Saturday night in Minnesota, it was announced.

To make room on the active roster, right-hander Trent Thornton is on his way back to Buffalo.

White was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers this past week along with infielder Alex De Jesus in exchange for pitchers Moises Brito and Nick Frasso.

In 15 appearances so far this season, White, 27, has a 3.70 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 56.0 innings. He spent parts of three seasons in L.A. before Tuesday's deal sending him north of the border.

Thornton has a 4.26 ERA in 27 appearances so far in 2022.

In another roster move, left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda cleared waivers and elected free agency.

The Blue Jays (59-47) currently have a two-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the top wild card spot in the American League following Friday night's extra-innings loss in Minneapolis.