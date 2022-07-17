Orioles select SS Holliday first overall, Jays take LHP Barriera with 23rd pick

LOS ANGELES — The Toronto Blue Jays selected 18-year-old Brandon Barriera of Hollywood, Fla., on Sunday with their first pick, and 23rd overall, in Major League Baseball's first-year player draft.

The six-foot-two, 180-pound Barriera is a left-handed pitcher who plays varsity baseball at American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla. Barriera regularly touches 96 miles per hour on the radar gun and has been up to 98-99. He is committed to attending Vanderbilt.

Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of MLB All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in the amateur draft.

Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise.

“A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.”

The draft continues tonight with the completion of Round 1, two first-round compensation picks, competitive balance Round A, Round 2, competitive balance Round B, and six second-round compensation picks.

The Blue Jays will make three additional selections tonight, with the No. 60, No. 77 and No. 78 picks. The draft will continue Monday with Rounds 3-10 and conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.