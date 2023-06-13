The Toronto Blue Jays announced several roster moves on Tuesday, sending Brandon Belt to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

Belt was removed from Saturday's game with the injury and tested it prior to the team's opener Tuesday in Baltimore.

In 48 games this season, the 35-year-old is slashing .263/.378/.434 with four home runs and 16 RBI.

The Jays also activated catcher Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL, recalled infielder Ernie Clement, recalled right-hander Bowden Francis, sent catcher Tyler Heineman to triple-A Buffalo and moved reliever Adam Cimber to the paternity list.

Jansen has not played since May 24 because of a left groin strain. He is hitting .207 with six home runs and 26 RBI in 36 games this season.

Toronto will send Chris Bassitt to the mound Tuesday in Baltimore against righty Dean Kramer.