Jays move Barger to Florida for rehab assignment
Addison Barger - Minor League Baseball on Twitter
Addison Barger's return to action is one step closer.
The Toronto Blue Jays have moved their 23-year-old infield prospect to the Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment.
Barger, the team's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has not played since Apr. 28 with an elbow injury.
The Bellevue, WA native had been playing at Triple-A Buffalo. Through 20 games, he was batting .237 with a home run, six runs batted in and an OPS of .662.