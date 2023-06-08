Addison Barger's return to action is one step closer.

The Toronto Blue Jays have moved their 23-year-old infield prospect to the Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment.

The #BlueJays have moved No. 6 prospect Addison Barger to the Florida Complex League to begin a rehab assignment.



The 23-year-old infielder hasn't played in a game since April 28 due to an elbow issue. https://t.co/C5Fqn3eR0y — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) June 8, 2023

Barger, the team's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has not played since Apr. 28 with an elbow injury.

The Bellevue, WA native had been playing at Triple-A Buffalo. Through 20 games, he was batting .237 with a home run, six runs batted in and an OPS of .662.