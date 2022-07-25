Blue Jays hope Pearson will be available in a few weeks

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson is progressing in his recovery from a lat injury and is somewhat close to throwing a bullpen session, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. There is no concrete timetable for his return but the club hopes he will maybe be available in a few weeks.

Shut down for 3-4 weeks at the end of June, Nate Pearson (lat) is progressing and is at least somewhat close to throwing bullpens down at #BlueJays complex in Florida, I’m told.

Zero guarantees on any timeline, but there’s hope he may be available in a few weeks.

Pearson, 25, was shut down for three to four weeks after sustaining a strained lat in a June 19 game for Triple-A Buffalo. Pearson made his first rehab start of the season on May 26 after being diagnosed with mono is April.

Pearson made five minor-league rehab appearances this season, posting a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings.

The 2017 first-round pick has made 17 appearances (five starts) with the Blue Jays, recording a 5.18 ERA while striking out 36 over 33 innings.