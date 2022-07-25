42m ago
Blue Jays hope Pearson will be available in a few weeks
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson is progressing in his recovery from a lat injury and is somewhat close to throwing a bullpen session, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. There is no concrete timetable for his return but the club hopes he will maybe be available in a few weeks.
TSN.ca Staff
Pearson, 25, was shut down for three to four weeks after sustaining a strained lat in a June 19 game for Triple-A Buffalo. Pearson made his first rehab start of the season on May 26 after being diagnosed with mono is April.
Pearson made five minor-league rehab appearances this season, posting a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings.
The 2017 first-round pick has made 17 appearances (five starts) with the Blue Jays, recording a 5.18 ERA while striking out 36 over 33 innings.