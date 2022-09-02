1h ago
Pearson expected to pitch in Single-A, Tiedemann shut down for season
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Nate Pearson continues his road back to the Majors as the often injured right-hander is expected to pitch in Single-A Dunedin on Sunday after recently making it through a live batting practice session, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell notes that Pearson could pitch in Triple-A Buffalo shorty after and a return to the Blue Jays remains in the cards for the 2022 season.
The once highly regarded prospect has dealt with a slew of injuries and setbacks over his short career, including missing the start of this season with mono and recently sustaining a strained lat on June 19 in Triple-A.
The 26-year-old has made five minor-league rehab appearances this season, posting a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings.
Pearson, a 2017 first-round pick, has made 17 appearances, including five starts, with the Blue Jays in his career, recording a 5.18 ERA while striking out 36 over 33 innings.
Mitchell also reports that right-handed reliever Yosver Zulueta also threw a bullpen recently as he works his way back from a shoulder injury and could return later this season.
In other news, Jays top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann has been shut down for the remainder of the season after reaching his innings cap, according to Mitchell.
The 20-year-old lefty, who was selected by the Jays in the third-round of the 2021 MLB Draft, pitched 78.2 innings in his first year of pro ball, recording a 5-4 record with a 2.17 ERA and an impressive 117 strikeouts over 18 starts. He pitched 30 innings with the Dunedin Blue Jays in Low-A, 37.2 innings with the Vancouver Canadians in High-A and 11 innings to close the season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Double-A.
Tiedemann is ranked as the top pitching prospect in the Jays' minor-league system and the second overall, just behind catcher Gabriel Moreno.
The Long Beach, California native is ranked as the 34th prospect in all of baseball and second among left-handed pitchers.