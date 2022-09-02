Toronto Blue Jays reliever Nate Pearson continues his road back to the Majors as the often injured right-hander is expected to pitch in Single-A Dunedin on Sunday after recently making it through a live batting practice session, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell notes that Pearson could pitch in Triple-A Buffalo shorty after and a return to the Blue Jays remains in the cards for the 2022 season.

Nate Pearson made it through live BP sessions and is slated to get into a game for single-A Dunedin on Sunday.

Could move to AAA shortly after that if all goes well.

He hasn't been showing the 100-mph stuff this year but maaaaaybe he can provide some depth down stretch.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 2, 2022

The once highly regarded prospect has dealt with a slew of injuries and setbacks over his short career, including missing the start of this season with mono and recently sustaining a strained lat on June 19 in Triple-A.

The 26-year-old has made five minor-league rehab appearances this season, posting a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings.

Pearson, a 2017 first-round pick, has made 17 appearances, including five starts, with the Blue Jays in his career, recording a 5.18 ERA while striking out 36 over 33 innings.

Mitchell also reports that right-handed reliever Yosver Zulueta also threw a bullpen recently as he works his way back from a shoulder injury and could return later this season.

Zulueta went down with a shoulder injury shortly after I tweeted this, but he threw a bullpen a couple days ago and trending towards a late season return if there are no more hiccups.#BlueJays https://t.co/sX1ibRT0mG — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 2, 2022

In other news, Jays top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann has been shut down for the remainder of the season after reaching his innings cap, according to Mitchell.

Ricky Tiedemann's first pro season is done as he's hit his innings cap and has been shut down for the year, per sources.



78.2 IP overall, finishes with a 2.17 ERA and 117 Ks.

He allowed just 39 hits and made it to Double-A as a 19-year-old.



What a find in 3rd rd for #BlueJays. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 2, 2022

The 20-year-old lefty, who was selected by the Jays in the third-round of the 2021 MLB Draft, pitched 78.2 innings in his first year of pro ball, recording a 5-4 record with a 2.17 ERA and an impressive 117 strikeouts over 18 starts. He pitched 30 innings with the Dunedin Blue Jays in Low-A, 37.2 innings with the Vancouver Canadians in High-A and 11 innings to close the season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Double-A.

Tiedemann is ranked as the top pitching prospect in the Jays' minor-league system and the second overall, just behind catcher Gabriel Moreno.

The Long Beach, California native is ranked as the 34th prospect in all of baseball and second among left-handed pitchers.