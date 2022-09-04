It wasn't a large workload, but Toronto Blue Jays reliever Nate Pearson returned to game action on Sunday.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher threw a scoreless 10-pitch rehab inning with Single-A Dunedin as he works his way back to the Majors.

According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, Pearson's fastball reached the 96-99mph range during his outing.

Earlier this week, Mitchell reported Pearson could pitch in Triple-A Buffalo in short order and a return to the Blue Jays remains in the cards for the 2022 season.

The once highly regarded prospect has dealt with a slew of injuries and setbacks over his short career, including missing the start of this season with mono and recently sustaining a strained lat on June 19 in Triple-A.

The 26-year-old has made five minor-league rehab appearances this season, posting a 3.52 ERA over 7.2 innings.

Pearson, a 2017 first-round pick, has made 17 appearances, including five starts, with the Blue Jays in his career, recording a 5.18 ERA while striking out 36 over 33 innings.