Blue Jays have not had extension talks with Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have not engaged in contract extension negotiations this off-season, Guerrero told reporters on Friday.

Guerrero, 23, signed a one-year, $14.5 million deal with the Blue Jays on Jan. 13 to avoid arbitration and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The two-time All-Star said his focus is on the upcoming season and any future extension talks would be left to his agent.

"This year, we haven't had conversations yet," Guerrero said. "I'm just going to stay focused and keep working hard."

In the off-season, the Blue Jays attempted to change the dynamic of their clubhouse by trading outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in deals that brought outfielder Daulton Varsho and relief pitcher Erik Swanson to Toronto.

Both Hernandez, who was an all-star last season, and Gurriel Jr. have been part of the Blue Jays core since their first full seasons in 2018

"It's a part of the business I can't control that," Guerrero said on Friday through an interpreter. "[Hernandez] and [Gurriel Jr.] are great friends of mine and great players, but it is what it is."

Guerrero posted a .274 average with 32 homers, 97 RBIs and a .339 on base percentage last season and was voted as the starting first baseman for the American League All-Star team for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-2 infielder finished second in American League MVP voting in 2021 and captured his first Gold Glove award in 2022.

Guerrero led the Blue Jays to their first playoff appearance since 2020 but were eliminated by the Seattle Mariners in a two-game sweep in the first round.