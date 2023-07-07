The Toronto Blue Jays officially activated right-hander Alek Manoah ahead of his start Friday night in Detroit and moved reliever Jay Jackson to the paternity list, it was announced Friday.

Jackson was activated as the 27th man prior to Thursday's doubleheader in Chicago against the White Sox. He pitched 1.1 scoreless innings as the Jays took both games.

Manoah will make his first start in over a month as he returns from a stint in the minor leagues. The Blue Jays optioned Manoah to the Florida Complex League last month after he struggled immensely in many of his starts this season.

The 25-year-old made two minor league starts during his time away from the big club. He allowed 11 earned runs in 2.2 innings in the FCL last month, but bounced back to strike out 10 over five innings of one-run ball for Double-A New Hampshire last week.

A tale of two seasons

After finishing third in American League Cy Young voting in 2022, Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA and a league-worst 42 walks in 58.0 innings this season at the MLB level. His most recent big league start came against the Houston Astros on June 7 when he allowed six earned runs while failing to get out of the first inning.

Manoah was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 196.2 innings last season, his second with the Jays.