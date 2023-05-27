Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier left Saturday's game in Minnesota against the Twins with lower-back discomfort, the team announced.

While they did not say how Kiermaier suffered the injury, he appeared to be in some discomfort following a pair of long throws early in Saturday's game. He was removed prior to his at-bat in the top of the third inning.

UPDATE: OF Kevin Kiermaier was removed from today's game with right lower back discomfort. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 27, 2023

Kiermaier has been a bright spot for the Jays this season since inking a one-year deal in December.

The 33-year-old is slashing a career-best .319/.366/.511 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 42 games. Kiermaier went deep Friday night as the Blue Jays won for just the third time in 10 games.

The former Tampa Bay Ray is in his 11th MLB season and is a career .251 hitter.